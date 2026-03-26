Griffith Statement on IOC Ban of Male Athletes in Women’s Sports

Thursday, March 26, 2026 – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that it will prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women’s competitions at the Olympics. These new rules will apply beginning at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. In response to this news, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This latest action by the IOC will ensure level playing fields prevail in future Olympic competitions. Women athletes are finally being protected!

“As the supporter of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, I call on Democrats in the House and Senate to take a stand for fairness, integrity and the truth. Men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

In the 118th Congress, he helped lead the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee in the panel’s efforts to push the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take actions to root out cheating. For a hearing on this topic, Chairman Griffith invited U.S. swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt to testify.

In 2025, Congressman Griffith supported the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025.