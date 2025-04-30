Griffith Statement on IRS Tax Relief Announcement

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 – The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced tax relief for individuals and businesses in parts of Virginia affected by the severe February winter storms.

Affected individuals and businesses will have until November 3, 2025, to file their tax returns. Ninth District localities which qualified for tax relief include:

– Counties: Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe

– Cities: Bristol

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“After the February winter storms, I sought to help deliver tax relief to the impacted Southwest Virginia communities. After weeks of advocacy and extensive talks, I am glad that we reached this milestone. Today’s announcement is significant help for Southwest Virginia, but I will continue to advocate for access to more recovery services.”

BACKGROUND

On February 10, 2025, severe winter storms hit Southwest Virginia.

Following the storms, Rep. Griffith visited sites in Buchanan County, Dickenson County and Tazewell County to tour storm damage.

On February 17, 2025, Rep. Griffith co-led a letter with U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner requesting President Donald Trump approve Governor Youngkin’s request for an expedited Major Disaster Declaration.

President Trump’s Administration approved Virginia’s request in April.

According to an IRS press release, the Nov. 3, 2025, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025. The Nov. 3 deadline also applies to 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers. This relief also applies to the estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 16, and Sept. 15, 2025. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Feb. 10, 2025, and before Feb. 25, 2025, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Feb 25, 2025.