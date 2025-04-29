Griffith Statement on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 – The United States of America recognizes April 29, 2025, as National Fentanyl Awareness Day. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Families in Virginia’s Ninth District are far too familiar with the devastating impacts of illicit fentanyl on our communities. I will continue to push for federal policies that help the country tackle the fentanyl epidemic, such as my HALT Fentanyl Act. I would like to thank all local law enforcement officials and first responders who work to protect Virginia communities from the scourge of illicit fentanyl.”

BACKGROUND

Rep. Griffith is a chief sponsor of H.R. 27, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) of Fentanyl Act. The HALT Fentanyl Act would permanently classify lethal fentanyl-related substances, also known as analogues, as Schedule I substances, closing a dangerous loophole traffickers are exploiting.

The bill also enables a streamlined registration process for medical research into fentanyl-related substances.

H.R. 27 passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 6, 2025.