Griffith Statement on National Police Week

Sunday, May 11, 2025 – The United States of America celebrates May 11, 2025, through May 17, 2025, as National Police Week. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This week, we honor and celebrate the courageous service of America’s police officers, including those in Virginia’s Ninth District. There are dozens of law enforcement agencies that protect our towns, cities and counties. Because of dedicated law enforcement officers, we live in safer and more secure communities.”

PICTURED: Rep. Griffith with Governor Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares and other elected officials alongside members of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. One of their own, Hunter Reedy, lost his life in the line of duty in August of 2024. A ceremony was held to honor Reedy at the SWVA Criminal Justice Training Academy.

PICTURED: Rep. Griffith attends a 2024 National Police Week prayer vigil and flag laying ceremony at the DC National Law Enforcement Memorial. The memorial pays tribute to the 24,000+ law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

BACKGROUND

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a series of bills to honor and help law enforcement agencies: