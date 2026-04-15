Griffith Statement on Tax Day in Virginia’s Ninth District

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 – Individual income tax returns are due to the federal government today, on what is known as “Tax Day.” Taxpayers in Virginia’s Ninth District could take advantage of new tax benefits thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts reconciliation bill that became law in July 2025. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), who voted for this tax cuts package, issued the following statement:

“Virginia’s Ninth District is home to scores of communities working to make ends meet. I believe in making life more affordable for people in Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia, which is why I voted for the Working Families Tax Cuts to help working Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money.

“Republicans in Congress helped make the standard deduction for individuals nearly $16,000! Other wins include no taxes on tips, no taxes on hourly overtime and a bonus $6,000 deduction for seniors.

“I will continue supporting policies that allow Ninth District communities to access pro-growth, pro-American worker tax relief.”

BACKGROUND

In January 2026, Congressman Griffith detailed the reconciliation bill tax provisions in a weekly e-newsletter. You can read it here.