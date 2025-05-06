Guida Lavern Smithers Sutphin, age 92 of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at her son’s home. Born March 6, 1933 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Richard Smithers & Blanche Virginia Smithers. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Venice and Hoyt Smithers and sister Dawn Garwood.

She was a member of Grace Ministries Church of God of Prophecy in Pulaski, Virginia her entire life. She shared her love for Jesus with everyone. Secondly to her love of God, was her immense love for her family. She fiercely loved her son Dickie with all her heart, they share a special bond that will never be broken. To know her was to love her, she was the strength and center of her family. She loved everyone she met. She touched the lives of so many in her community through 65 years of service in the grocery store business, most recently at Guida’s Market.

Guida is survived by her

Son – Richard “Dickie” (Linda) Sutphin – Christiansburg

Grandchildren – Richard Brian (Teeka) Sutphin – Knoxville, Michelle Sutphin (Tracy) Branner – Knoxville, Tara Sutphin (Chad) Keith – Christiansburg

Great Grandchildren – Chelsea (Kaleb), Austin, Zachary, Lauryn, Lindsey, Bentley, Skylar, Easton

Great Great Grandchildren – Emory and Caroline

Sister – Judith (Tony) Smith – Pulaski

Many beloved nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Bethany U.M.C. Cemetery – Austinville, VA.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Friday, May 9, 2025 at the Funeral Home. To sign Guida’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.