Gurdak powers Hokies past Bryant Wednesday night with 15-point effort

Tech moves to 5-0 with 78-61 victory over Bryant

From Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – After a slow start and a first half in which the Hokies scored a season low 32 points, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball squad turned it on late to pull away from Bryant 78-61 at Cassell Coliseum Wednesday evening. The win takes Tech to 5-0 for the first time since 2022-23 ahead of a week of rest before taking the floor at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Both team struggled to find their footing on the offensive end for much of the first half as Bryant led by as many as four points at multiple times throughout the game. A layup from Neoklis Avdalas gave the Hokies a 21-20 lead at the 4:14 mark and after a media timeout the Hokies would capitalize on momentum, stretching the run to 13 straight points to open up a double digit lead. At halftime the Hokies led 32-24.

In the second frame, Tech converted on more of its easy opportunities as they started to connect at the free throw line as well as take advantage of stellar post play. Tobi Lawal, who recorded four dunks in the game, led all scorers with 18 points and also collected his third double-double of the season with 13 rebounds. Freshman center Christian Gurdak seized an opportunity that he was given to play 27 minutes and he responded by posting 15 points and eight rebounds, all career bests.

Ultimately, five Hokies were in double figures as Ben Hammond (11), Tyler Johnson (10) and Avdalas (11) joined Gurdak and Lawal.

UP NEXT

The Hokies are set to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, with the first of three games coming against Colorado State on Wednesday, November 26 at 5 p.m. ET. Tech’s second opponent will be either St. Mary’s or Wichita State on Thanksgiving day.