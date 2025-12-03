Hammond, Hansberry help Hokies outlast Gamecocks Tuesday night

Tech secures first ever win in ACC/SEC Challenge with 86-83 overtime victory

Hokiesports.com

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – In took five extra minutes, but the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team secured a muhc-needed overtime victory over South Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge Tuesday night. Tied at 70 after regulation, Tech used timely shot making and got enough stops on the defensive end to outlast the homestanding Gamcocks to improve to 7-2 on the season.

After Carolina scored a free throw to open the scoring, the Hokies went on an 8-0 run to take lead, which they would own for much of the game.

Seven different Hokies scored in the opening 20 minutes, highlighted by Amani Hansberry who led all players 13 points and eight rebounds. Ten Hokies saw action as forward Tobi Lawal was sidelined again with a left foot injury.

The Hokies built up a 10-point lead at one stage of the first half, but the Gamecocks would chip into the lead slowly, hitting four 3-pointers and taking advantage of opportunities at the free throw line.

At the break, Tech held a 37-34 lead. While both teams were near 50% shooting, the Hokies had a decided edge, 21-9 on the glass in the game.

In the second frame, Carolina came back to take a lead for the first time at 67-65 with clutch 3’s coming from Christ Essandoko as well as connecting from the free throw line.

The last points of regulation were scored by Hansberry at the 2:43 mark to tie up the ballgame. From there, both teams missed shots and committed turnovers. Meechie Johnson dribbled out the clock sending the game to overtime, Tech’s second overtime game of the season.

Tech would take the lead for good with a Ben Hammond layup with 13 seconds to play. The final tally was added by Hansberry from the free throw line as the Hokies walked off with their second overtime win in as many attempts this season.

Hansberry finished the game with a season-high 23 points and recorded his fourth doulbe-double of the season with 13 rebounds. Hammond’s 16 points were a season-high and they were joined in double figures by Neoklis Avdalas (13) and Jaden Schutt (12).

UP NEXT

The Hokies will return home on Saturday, December 6 for a clash with George Mason. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.