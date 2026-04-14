Harless Michael “Mike” Dickerson, born March 24,1949, in Cambria, Virginia, passed away surrounded by the love of those who meant the most to him.

Mike was born to Harless and Ann Dickerson. He was raised at the Do Drop Inn in Cambria with two loving sisters Vicki (Marshall) Linkous and Paulette (JD) Lambert. Even though he was the baby brother, he took care of his family and he was proud to be a Cambria boy.

Mike was the devoted husband of Donna Dickerson, with whom he shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. Together they built a life rooted in love, loyalty, and family. He was a proud and loving father to his daughter, Kimber, and son-in-law, Adrian Rygas, who brought him great joy and pride. She was just as proud of him as he was of her and she stayed by his side through every health battle he faced. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for his girls.

Mike dedicated much of his life to serving others. He was a longtime and respected member of the Christiansburg Fire Department, where he served in many capacities and formed lasting bonds with fellow firefighters and friends. He was lovingly known as Captain Mike until his last breath. Capt. Mike served his community for 56 years and was proud of the guys who paved the way for him as well as those he mentored. His special nephew, Darrick Early, will carry on the firefighter legacy.

Mike’s career as an auto mechanic took him to several local dealerships. He began his love for working on cars at Epperly Pontiac in Cambria. He could work on any car and fix just about anything. His time as a master auto mechanic took him to New River Nissan, Duncan Auto, and eventually Christiansburg High School. He retired after 39 years in the automotive industry to inspire young lives as an automotive teacher at CHS, sharing his knowledge, skill, and work ethic with generations of students. Mr. D, as he was called, was a favorite teacher to many. After retiring as an educator, he served as a Fire Watch walker at Eastern Montgomery Elementary School. This was the perfect role for him as it combined his love of fire safety and education.

Mike was a friend to many and enjoyed his time checking in on all of his buddies. His friends from Whitetail Outfitters, CFD, Bible Study, and various businesses in the NRV stood by him and his family. He was blessed with friends who were like family, and we are endlessly thankful for the love they showed him throughout his life.

Mike’s life was defined by quiet strength and a generous spirit. He was a man of few words, but his actions spoke loudly. His heart was pure, and he would do anything for anyone, always placing the needs of others—especially his family—before his own.

He also cherished the companionship of his beloved dog, Cindel, and held a special place in his heart for his “grand pups,” who brought him comfort and happiness.

Above all else, Mike was a fighter. He faced life’s challenges with courage and determination, and he truly fought the good fight until the very end.

Mike will be remembered as the best husband, the best father, and a man whose love and loyalty made a lasting impression on those who were privileged to know him. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched through service, teaching, friendship, and family.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Lewis Gale Montgomery, especially the nurses on the second floor, Dr. Cox, Dr. Ghosheh, and a special thank you to Dr. Tuono who stood by him until the very end.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM – Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg, Virginia. Funeral services will start at 2:00 PM with Rev. Neal Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Mike would love for you to drive your fastest car.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Christiansburg Fire Department.

To sign Mike’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com –

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.