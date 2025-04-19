Harman Albert Webb, Jr., age 81 of Pulaski passed away Friday, April 18, 2025 at his home. Born December 24, 1943, he was the son of the late Harman Albert Webb & Lafayette Munsey Dowdy. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Karen Duncan, brother Douglas Webb, stepbrother Lee Mayhugh and sister, Mildred Radcliffe

Harman is survived by his

Wife – Pamela Webb – Pulaski

Children – Sharon Flesher – Dublin, Teresa Webb – Pulaski, Angela Parks – Pulaski, Robert Reed – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Christy Duncan, Jason Duncan, Eric Duncan, Jared Flesher, Joseph Flesher, Travis Flesher, Justin Flesher, Brandon Webb, T.W. Quesenberry, Houston Webb, Tabby Parks, Wayne Reed

15 Great Grandchildren (1 on the way) 4 Great-Great Grandchildren

Siblings – Kathy Goins – Lewisburg, WV, Wanda Farley – FL, Gene Mayhugh – Lynchburg, Deane Mayhugh – TX

Many nieces and nephews

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday 2:00 p.m., April23, 2025 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

To sign Harmon’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.