Hazardous weather alerts for our area

national weather serviceA severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our area until 11 a.m.

VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLAND                CARROLL             CRAIG
FLOYD                GILES               GRAYSON
MONTGOMERY           PULASKI             SMYTH
TAZEWELL             WYTHE


VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE

GALAX                RADFORD

There is also a wind advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina,
  central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia, and
  southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

 