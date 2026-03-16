Hazardous weather alerts for our area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our area until 11 a.m.

VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAND CARROLL CRAIG FLOYD GILES GRAYSON MONTGOMERY PULASKI SMYTH TAZEWELL WYTHE VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE GALAX RADFORD

There is also a wind advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.