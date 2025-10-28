Helen James Wolfe of Pulaski, VA went home to be with her Lord on the evening of October 24, 2025. Born on July 19, 1955 in Radford, VA, Helen was the daughter of the late Frank Wilson James and Martha Underwood James.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her sister Patsy Bowling, Brother Frank James Jr., Brother-in-Law John Bowles and James Wolfe Sr., Mother and Father-in-Law Clarence and Audrey Wolfe, and Sister-in-Law Julie Wolfe.

Surviving Helen are her husband of 49 years, Daniel (Danny) Wolfe, Son and Daughter-in-Law Ben and Shana Wolfe, Grandson Caleb Forbes and his wife Kayla, Great Granddaughters Rowan and Audrey Forbes, Sister-in-Law Susan Wolfe, Brother-in-Law Don Wolfe, Sisters Kathy Paschal and Lynda Bowles, Brother Joe James, Brother-in-Law Doug Bowling, A son who adopted Helen-Matt Jackson, and several nieces and nephews also survive her.

Helen was a graduate of Dublin High School Class of 1973. She attended New River Community College where she received a certificate in practical nursing. Beginning a career that covered 50 years, her first love was cardiac nursing under the mentorship of Dr. A. Uzair Wyne. Helen expanded her knowledge of cardiology through study at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. She received her RN degree from Regents College, in addition to a Bachelors of Science Nursing and Masters of Nursing Education from Westerns Governors University. She was a long time employee of Pulaski Community Hospital/Lewis Gale Pulaski as an ICU nurse and patient/staff educator.

After years of service to the hospital, Helen returned to the grounds of her life long passion and became assistant professor of Nursing at New River Community College. Within two years, Helen was named Dean of Healthcare Professions for the college. She impacted the lives of many of her students as well as patients and their families.

It has been said that Helen “touched the lives of thousands of hearts throughout her long career as a nurse, nurse educator, and most recently, a leader.” Helen was known for her caring spirit and kind nature. She was well respected by her colleagues, physicians, and fellow nurses because of her absolute passion for people. “She is the very description of what it means to be a nurse. She loved and believed in each of her students and was so proud to call them her students.”

Helen was a member of Family Worship Center, Pulaski, where she attended faithfully and gave her time and resources. She recalls a time when she “gave her heart to Jesus” one summer at Bible School in Snowville, VA. She stayed true to that calling and lived by the power of His resurrection. She knew for a surety that the Holy Spirit was her guide and comforter. She was quiet in her worship but was never ashamed of the gospel and wanted everyone to come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Her daily prayer was that her family have a daily intimate relationship with the Lord and prepare for an eternity in Heaven.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 2, at Family Worship Center-955 Memorial Drive, Pulaski, from 2-4 p.m. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Rev. Jeff Willhoite, Rev. Jordan Myers, and Dr./Rev. Peter Anderson will officiate.

Norris Funeral Services and Crematory is servicing the family.

“But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9.