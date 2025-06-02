Helen Louise Miller Kegley Haynes, born October 13, 1926, to Dana and Eugene Miller at her beloved family farm in Shiloh, VA, died on the morning of May 28, 2025, in Blacksburg, VA. Louise bragged all her days about the wonderful life she led on the farm among strong, resourceful and kind people. Her grandparents, her brother Buddy, and their extended family with lots of cousins coming and going formed the core of her resilient personality. She often said, “I was a tomboy.” She preferred climbing trees and running barefoot to any inside activity or reading books. Anyone playing against her on the basketball court could attest to her athletic, competitive streak, just as her grandchildren learned when playing croquet! Valedictorian of her 1943 Draper High School class, she later graduated from Bluefield Business College. Married in 1950, Louise and her husband, Jake (James Thomas Kegley) enjoyed a storybook marriage until his death in 1965. As a single mother with two young children to raise, Louise got a driver’s license and went back to work. In 1966, she became the first Secretary of Northwood Elementary School in Pulaski where she stayed until her retirement in 1991. During a time when the Secretary was truly the oil that kept the machinery working, she provided consistent, loving encouragement (including hugs, first aid and forgotten lunch money) to hundreds of schoolchildren. If you were one of those students, she remembered you!

Re-married in 1969 to William Alvis Haynes, Louise blended her family with his and enjoyed traveling more than she ever had. They formed a grandparent tag-team for Louise’s young grandchildren until Alvis died in 1994. She delighted in watching her grandchildren as they grew into adults, raising their own families. Known as “Nan,” she was a masterful grandmother. Each grandchild and great-grandchild believed themselves to be “Nan’s favorite.” Birthday cards with one dollar for every year celebrated, “plus one to grow on” was her signature gift. Well into her 80’s, Louise continued to host family meals. She spoiled us with her pies, cakes and custard, and the best biscuits. Louise joined First United Methodist Church – Pulaski when she and Jake married in 1950. She built many deep, fulfilling friendships through Sunday School and community service. Louise was the last living member of their “Friendly Bible Class,” which numbered over 60 members throughout the 1950’s. She is predeceased by her husbands and her parents, her brother, Donald E. (Buddy) Miller and her daughter-in-law, Toni Burgess Kegley. Surviving Louise and honoring her memory are: her daughter, Dana Kegley Spraker and husband, “Michael Brown” as she called him; her son, Miller Thomas (Tom) Kegley and fiancé, Lynn Keister. Her stepdaughter, Susan Haynes and husband, Bob Borson. Her niece, Becky Miller Ferrell and husband, Al. Grandchildren and great -grandchildren: Jessie Spraker Woods and husband, Luther, and their children, Miller and Nora; Jody Spraker Pozen and husband, Jonah, and their girls, Wren and Eva; Lucian Thomas (Luke) Kegley and his wife, Elizabeth.

The family will receive friends at Seagle Funeral Home (415 N. Jefferson Avenue, Pulaski) on Thursday, June 5th from 10:30-Noon. A brief service will be conducted there by the Rev. Dr. Josh Kilbourne. Graveside will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the BackPack Program at First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St, NW, Pulaski, VA 24301. Contact Susan.Hall@fumcpulaski.org or call the office at 540-980-3331.

Or, spend time making Louise’s biscuits. Share memories of her while you tend, cut and bake the bread then savor the results with the people you love. She loved cooking and good food. Her recipe follows.

LOUISE’S BISCUITS: Her tips! Don’t mess with the dough, it’ll be tough. Always eat these biscuits when they’re hot Preheat oven: 450 to 500 degrees. Sift 2 cups self-rising flour and add 1/4 cup Crisco in a bowl; mix with a pastry cutter. Add 1 cup buttermilk. Stir until combined. Knead lightly on a floured surface. Roll out and cut (straight down, do not twist) with medium-sized biscuit cutter. Place on greased baking sheet(s). Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown around the edges. Makes about 12 biscuits.

