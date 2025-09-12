HIgh School Football Scores
Week 3
Pulaski County (Bye Week)
Radford (Bye Week)
Patrick Henry 36, Franklin County 14
William Fleming 34, Salem 13
GW Danville 17, E.C. Glass 13
Floyd County 32, Blacksburg 20
Lord Botetourt 49, Altavista 21
Northside at Hidden Valley
Staunton River 41, Liberty (Bedford) 20
William Byrd 38, Christiansburg 0
Glenvar 49, Cave Spring 3
Carroll County 71, Galax 0
James River (Botetourt) 35, Parry McCluer 7
Gate City 28, Abingdon 17
Union 28, Graham 7
Grayson County 45, Tazewell 3
Virginia High 40, George Wythe 10
Auburn 29, Fort Chiswell 13
Bland County 42, Twin Valley 28
Giles 52, Grundy 6
Northwood 32, East Montgomery 22
Chilhowie 27, Narrows 0
Eastside 36, Rural Retreat 35