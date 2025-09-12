HIgh School Football Scores

FootballC1002Week 3

Pulaski County (Bye Week)

Radford (Bye Week)

Patrick Henry 36, Franklin County 14

William Fleming 34, Salem 13

GW Danville 17, E.C. Glass 13

Floyd County 32, Blacksburg 20

Lord Botetourt 49, Altavista 21

Northside at Hidden Valley

Staunton River 41, Liberty (Bedford) 20

William Byrd 38, Christiansburg 0

Glenvar 49, Cave Spring 3

Carroll County 71, Galax 0

James River (Botetourt) 35, Parry McCluer 7

Gate City 28, Abingdon 17

Union 28, Graham 7

Grayson County 45, Tazewell 3

Virginia High 40, George Wythe 10

Auburn 29, Fort Chiswell 13

Bland County 42, Twin Valley 28

Giles 52, Grundy 6

Northwood 32, East Montgomery 22

Chilhowie 27, Narrows 0

Eastside 36, Rural Retreat 35