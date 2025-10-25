High School Football Scores

Week Nine High School Football Scores

 

William Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 41

William Fleming 26, Northside 0

Franklin County 33, Staunton River 22

Cave Spring 36, Hidden Valley 0

Blacksburg 42, Christiansburg 13

Salem 45, Pulaski County 23

Carroll County 49, Radford 34

Floyd County 28, James River 21

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 6

Bassett 51, Martinsville 14

Richlands 45, Tazewell 27

George Wythe 1, Galax 0 (Forfeit)

Grayson County 14, Giles 6

Narrows 47, East Mont 16

Northwood 32, Rural Retreat 16