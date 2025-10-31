High School Football Scores

FootballC1002Week 10 High School Football Scores

Galax at Giles (Forfeit by Galax)

Grayson County 47, Auburn 0

Narrows 42, Craig County 21

Rural Retreat 12, Holston 7

Graham 59, Tazewell 0

James River 14, Patrick County 7

Carroll County 56, Martinsville 21

Radford 44, Floyd County 21

Patrick Henry 56, Pulaski County 0

Salem 56, Hidden Valley 7

Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 7

Magna Vista 42, Halifax County 0

Franklin County 24, William Byrd 21

Northside 34, Staunton River 14

William Fleming 46, Lord Botetourt 0

 