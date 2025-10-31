High School Football Scores
Week 10 High School Football Scores
Galax at Giles (Forfeit by Galax)
Grayson County 47, Auburn 0
Narrows 42, Craig County 21
Rural Retreat 12, Holston 7
Graham 59, Tazewell 0
James River 14, Patrick County 7
Carroll County 56, Martinsville 21
Radford 44, Floyd County 21
Patrick Henry 56, Pulaski County 0
Salem 56, Hidden Valley 7
Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 7
Magna Vista 42, Halifax County 0
Franklin County 24, William Byrd 21
Northside 34, Staunton River 14
William Fleming 46, Lord Botetourt 0