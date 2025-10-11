Hokies drop contest at No. 13 Georgia Tech 35-20

Ja’Ricous Hairston catches two scores Saturday afternoon

Hokiesports.com

ATLANTA – The Virginia Tech football team dropped a contest at No. 13 Georgia Tech 35-20 Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. WIth the result, the Hokies are 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play.

The Jackets took the ball first and marched down the field, finding the end zone and then scoring a two point conversion to take an 8-0 lead which they would not relinquish.

Quarterback Kyron Drones threw for 181 yards and two scored and ran for another 94 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. He was instrumental in keeping drives alive on fourth down, as the Hokies converted their first three chances.

On the defensive side, George Ballance led all Hokies with eight tackles, and was also credited with a pass breakup.

Georgia Tech’s Haynes King was 20-for-24 on passing attempts, recording 213 yards and a score and he also found the end zone twice with his legs.

Up Next

•For tight end Ja’Ricous Hairston, it was the first game of his career scoring two touchdowns. His scores were from 33 yards and three yards, respectively.

•Drones eclipsed 5,000 passing yards for his Virginia Tech career, becoming the seventh Hokie to do so.

•Kicker John Love moved into sole possession of seventh place on the all-time scoring list with two points on the afternoon. He stands at 256 points in his career.

Up Next

The Hokies will enjoy an open week before preparing to play host to Cal on Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.