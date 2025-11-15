Hokies fall at Florida State Saturday evening 34-14

Drones joins exclusive list with rushing score in second quarter

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – The Virginia Tech football team fell at Florida State 34-14 Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. With the result, the Hokies’ record is 3-7 and 2-4 in ACC play this season. The ‘Noles moved to 5-5 (2-5).

After a scoreless opening frame, the hosts got on the board first through a 36-yard Jake Weinberg field goal. On the next possession, Tech moved the ball down the field with a 10-play drive resulting in quarterback Kyron Drones finding the end zone for a four-yard rushing score giving the Hokies a lead.

On the ensuing drive, the ‘Noles would find the end zone with a long strike from Tommy Castellanos to Duce Robinson restoring the lead that Florida State would not relinquish.

In the second half, Florida State found paydirt two more times before the Hokies would add to their total, this time through wideout Ayden Greene who hauled in an eight-yard pass from Drones to make it a 24-14 game.

Down the stretch, Tech could not get its defense off the field, as the Seminoles scored 10 more points.

Game Notes

•Drones scored his ninth rushing touchdown of the season in the game. He became the fourth quarterback in Virginia Tech history to achieve the feat, joining Michael Vick (twice), Logan Thomas (twice) and Jerod Evans.

•For Greene, the receiving score in the fourth quarter was his third of the season, tying him for the team lead.

•Caleb Woodson led the defense with eight total tackles.

•Kody Huisman and Kaleb Spencer each recorded 0.5 tackles for loss.

•The Tech defense was credited with three quarterback hurries.



Up Next

The Hokies will return home to Lane Stadium for the final time in 2025 to play host to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, November 22. The time and television designation for that contest have not been set.