Hokies fall to Demon Deacons 30-23 Saturday afternoon

Tech’s winning streak halted at two games

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech football team fell to Wake Forest 30-23 Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium as a second half comeback fell short. The result drops the Hokies to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play.

In a tightly contested affair, both teams took turns owning the lead in the first half, with the Hokies finding the end zone through running back Marcellous Hawkins and receiver Takye Heath while Wake Forest found paydirt with three different athletes to take a 24-14 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, the Hokies were able to move the ball and get points on the board, thanks to kicker John Love, who recorded 11 total points in the game to move into a tie for seventh all-time at Virginia Tech with Ryan Williams.

Wake closed the scoring with a field goal of their own in the fourth quarter and the Hokies would not be able to respond, forfeiting the ball on downs with their final possession.

Game Notes

•RB Marcellous Hawkins found the end zone for the second consecutive game, recording his first rushing score of the season.

•WR Takye Heath’s touchdown in the second quarter was the first of his career.

•QB Kyron Drones eclipsed 5,000 career passing yards in the game.

•K John Love made three or more field goals in a game for the sixth time in his career. Loves xx points propelled him into seventh place all-time at Virginia Tech.

•CB Isaiah Brown-Murray recorded his first interception of the season and second of his career.



Up Next

The Hokies will travel to Atlanta for the second time this season, this time to face ACC foe Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 11. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be shown on ACC Network.