Hokies fall to Virginia 27-7 in 2025 finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE – In the final game of the 2025 football season, Virginia Tech fell to No. 17 Virginia 27-7 Saturday evening at Scott Stadium. With the result, the Hokies fall to 3-9 (2-6 ACC) on the season, while the Cavaliers 10-2 (7-1) advance to the ACC Football Championship Game next weekend.

Virginia scored the game’s first 27 points, scoring at least once in each quarter before the Hokies were able to put up points of their own. Tech found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a fourth down pass play that found Shemarius Peterkin on a slant route, and he took it 52 yards to the house. For Peterkin, a freshman, it was the first score of his career.

Tech produced 197 yards of offense in the game and turned the ball over twice, while the homestanding Cavaliers produced 25 first downs and 380 yards with over 200 coming on the ground.

​The result gives the Cavaliers one point in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield. The score for the Commonwealth Clash currently is 5.5-0.5 in favor of Virginia. For more information, visit hokiesports.com/commonwealth-clash.