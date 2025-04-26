Hokies head coach Pry comments on Tech’s five NFL draftees

VIRGINIA TECH HEAD COACH BRENT PRY ON DORIAN STRONG’S SELECTION BY THE BUFFALO BILLS IN THE SIXTH ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT

“Dorian is the kind of player who loves to compete in coverage. He’s not only a highly skilled corner with exceptional physical traits—he’s the guy who will battle every play, contesting catches like it’s a personal challenge. He’s also a proven, reliable tackler and has a natural feel for the game with his field awareness. Dorian is a true technician that takes tremendous pride in his craft.”

VIRGINIA TECH HEAD COACH BRENT PRY ON ANTWAUN POWELL-RYLAND’S SELECTION BY THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES IN THE SIXTH ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT

“The thing I love about APR is his fierce, competitive spirit. He never backs down from a challenge, in practice or a game. APR is a technician with his hands. He plays with great leverage and pad level and is always around the ball. His exceptional instincts as a pass rusher make him a constant disruptor who excels at making impactful plays.”

VIRGINIA TECH HEAD COACH BRENT PRY ON BHAYSHUL TUTEN’S SELECTION BY THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS IN THE FOURTH ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT

“Bhayshul has a quiet confidence about him that I absolutely love. He is an explosive athlete with a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed but also runs with powerful legs and great contact balance which allows him to run through defenders. Bhayshul’s combine numbers were off the charts and he has tremendous upside at the next level.”

VIRGINIA TECH HEAD COACH BRENT PRY ON AENEAS PEEBLES’ SELECTION BY THE BALTIMORE RAVENS IN THE SIXTH ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT

“Aeneas came into our program as a transfer with no ego—he put his head down, worked hard, and fully integrated himself into our locker room. He will continue to be a culture driver at the professional level. He is a highly productive player with quick, active hands and a strong motor. He is someone who loves football and demonstrates that through an unmatched work ethic.”

VIRGINIA TECH HEAD COACH BRENT PRY ON JAYLIN LANE’S SELECTION BY THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS IN THE FOURTH ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT

“As good a football player as Jaylin is, he’s an even better person. Off the field, Jaylin is known for his humility, leadership, and genuine care for others. He was named the Virginia College Football Humanitarian of the Year this past season for his outreach in the community. On the field, he is a versatile receiver who can stretch defenses. His speed helps him to get separation from defenders and he is productive after the catch. He is also a proven returner who will have an opportunity to earn touches in the NFL.”