Hokies move to 4-0 after 84-76 win against Charlotte

Lawal and Bedford spark Hokies’ victory

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech held off Charlotte’s aggressive defense to grab another win at home, beating the 49ers 84-76 and moving to 4-0 on the season.

After Amani Hansberry sank the game’s first points from deep, the Hokies never gave up the lead, staying ahead for 39 minutes.

On a sluggish first half for Virginia Tech, Jailen Bedford kept the Hokies’ offense afloat, posting 16 points in the first and ending with 21, a season-high. His scoring burst came off efficient shooting from three, hitting four of eight from downtown, and relentless slashing in the paint with his signature scoop layups.

In the second half, Tobi Lawal erupted. The explosive forward snagged a career-high 15 boards, tallied 18 points, and imposed his will defensively.

Virginia Tech’s frontcourt had its hands full with the 49ers’ two seven-foot centers, Anton Bonke and Kuluel Mading, but Hansberry, Lawal, and Antonio Dorn were able to limit the two to 27 combined points and force them into early foul trouble.

Bedford was not the only sharpshooter for the Hokies tonight. Jaden Schutt also buried four from downtown for the second game in a row, ending with 12 points on the game.

Game Notes

•Tech started Neoklis Avdalas, Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal, Tyler Johnson, and Amani Hansberry for the fourth straight game.

•Avdalas combatted the constant 49ers double teams by drawing fouls and sinking six free throws in as many attempts.

•Lawal’s 18-point, 15-rebound performance is his second double-double of the year.

•Each of VT’s eight athletes who checked in recorded at least one assist.

•Tyler Johnson grabbed eight boards, a season high for him. He registered a plus/minus of +20 in the game.

Up Next

The Hokies will close out their home stretch on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday, November 19 at 7 p.m. against Bryant, which will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.