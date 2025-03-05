Hokies on the bubble as the NCAA Women’s Tournament looms large

By THOMAS HOWLETT

For Patriot Publishing

The Hokies finished their regular season campaign with a 78-76 win over the Clemson Tigers, but will their 18-11 record be enough to get them into the big dance?

At the moment ESPN’s lead bracketologist Charlie Creme has Virginia Tech as the first team out of the tournament. It has been a good season for Megan Duffy and her squad, but two late season losses to Stanford and Boston College might have destroyed their chance at a tournament berth.

The Hokies are matched up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Virginia Tech handed the Jackets their first loss of the season back in January 105-94 in overtime.

The winner of this game will advance to play the top seed in the tournament, the big bad 24-5 North Carolina State Wolfpack.

If the Hokies want a place in the big dance they must beat Georgia Tech, and at least play the Wolfpack close.

Even if Virginia Tech does both of those things it is no guarantee that it pays off as Stanford is also on the bubble which could provide some trouble for their tournament odds.

A loss to Georgia Tech will likely exclude the Hokies from the tournament as their 1-7 record against quad one opponents.

Of course there is a way to guarantee a spot in March Madness, but that requires winning the conference tournament which is highly unlikely due to the sheer amount of talent the top teams of the ACC carry.

Just a few weeks ago the Hokies were sitting comfortable on the bubble, but late season losses might have doomed Virginia Tech’s hopes at making it to the big dance.