Hokies set to make sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance

Tech is the No. 2 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech softball advanced to its sixth straight NCAA Division I Softball Championship. The Hokies are the No. 2 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, hosted by Alabama.

Tech’s first game will be against Belmont on Friday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The four schools in the Tuscaloosa Regional are Alabama (1), Virginia Tech (2), Belmont (3), and Jackson St. (4).

The Hokies have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all six full seasons under head coach Pete D’Amour. No stranger to successful seasons, Tech’s 41-11 record in 2025 marks the third 40-win season under D’Amour in the past four years. The Hokies are 24-22 in all-time NCAA Regional matchups and are 12-7 under D’Amour.

The double-elimination regional will conclude on Sunday, May 18 and the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up with the winner of the Norman Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round on May 23-25. The winner of the Super Regional round will advance to the Women’s College World Series, taking place in Oklahoma City from May 29-June 6.

Tech is fresh off an ACC Semifinals appearance. Headlined by Cori McMillan’s ACC Player of the Year accolade, the Hokies saw seven earn All-ACC honors this season.