Hokies win season opener 98-67 thanks to dominant second half performance

Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers forward Reis Jones (23) battle for position during a college basketball game between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Virginia Tech Hokies on November 3, 2025, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

(Photo by Brian Bishop/The Patriot)

Lawal and Hansberry both record double-doubles Monday night

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech surged past Charleston Southern 98-67, off double-double efforts from Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry in their season opener.

The contest started with a constant attack in the paint for the Hokies and a flurry of threes behind the arc from the Buccaneers.

Senior forward Tobi Lawal set the tone early with a rim-rattling dunk off a lob from Tyler Johnson, giving the Hokies an early 6-3 lead.

The Hokies fought past a strong start by Buccaneer Brycen Blaine, who caught fire in the first half by hitting four of his six shots from behind the arc, and led the Buccaneers in scoring with 22.

Jailen Bedford and Christian Gurdak kept VT ahead in the first half, attacking the basket and chasing for loose balls.

After the first period, Tech led 42-38, but came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders.

Lawal and junior center Amani Hansberry paved the way for Virginia Tech’s 19-0 run in the second half, both recording double-doubles, which last happened in the Hokies’ season opener against Coppin State in 2023.

Hansberry made his presence felt in his first game in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-8 forward was a pest all night with active hands, forcing two steals, a block, and 13 boards, finishing with a career-high tying 19 points.

Lawal imposed his will as well, corralling 12 rebounds, blocking two shots, and erupting for 20 points with a career-high 10 free throws made.

Although freshman Neoklis Avdalas struggled from the field, he still found ways to pick the Buccaneer defense apart, dishing out nine assists with just one turnover. Avdalas also would not be deterred on defense, notably recording a Cassell crowd-roaring chasedown block on a Charleston Southern fastbreak layup.

Game Notes

•The starters for Virginia Tech were Neoklis Avdalas, Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal, Tyler Johnson, and Amani Hansberry.

•The Hokies dominated the paint, scoring 42 down low, 20 more than Charleston Southern.

•VT was able to take care of the ball while forcing mistakes from the Buccaneers, committing seven turnovers to their 15.

Up Next

The Hokies’ next matchup will be on Nov. 8 at 4:00 p.m. against Providence for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will be broadcast on Peacock.