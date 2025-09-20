Hokies winless as Wofford comes to town

By THOMAS HOWLETT

Patriot Publishing

Virginia Tech sits at 0-3 on the young year and is still in search of their first win. Many thought that win would come last week against Old Dominion, however the Monarchs hung 45 points on the Hokies en route to the eventual victory.

While much of the focus this week has been on the coaching change as head coach Brent Pry was let go Sunday afternoon, this storm of emotion and circumstance could find the Hokies in trouble on Saturday.

However, in good news Virginia Tech’s opponent Wofford is also 0-3, but their season has looked much different than the Hokies.

The Terriers have lost all three games by a matter of one possession and two of those games were lost by only one point.

Now an upset of this magnitude would be hard to see happening as Wofford competes in the FCS subdivision of college football. However, a loss like that has happened to the Hokies before.

Back in 2010 a thirteenth ranked Virginia Tech squad lost in Blacksburg in one of the greatest upset bids in all of the sport to the mighty James Madison Dukes, who at the time was a powerhouse of the FCS.

Now Wofford is not quite what JMU was, but the Terriers operate a solid ground game that features running back Ihson Jackson-Anderson. Jackson-Anderson has 154 yards rushing this season and averages 7 yards per carry.

The Hokies have shown a weakness in stopping the rushing attack this season, especially last week against ODU where Tech gave up 251 yards on the ground. Watch for Wofford to attack the line early.

The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+ and ACC Extra at 12 pm on Saturday.