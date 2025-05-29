Homer Ellis Hampton, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2025.

He was the son of Robert H. Hampton and Edna Mae Doughten Hampton. He was born August 10, 1938 in Seaboard in Tazewell County, Virginia. He attended Richlands High School in Richlands, Virginia and Central Carolina Community College in Sanford, NC with a degree in Applied Science.

At the age of 17, Homer enlisted in the Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Master Sargent. As part of this service, he served in the Special Forces with two tours In Vietnam and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal (2d Oak Leaf Cluster), Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Ranger Badge and Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal (2nd Class). He highly enjoyed being a paratrooper at Fort Bragg, NC. He enjoyed photography and became a photographer for Army Intelligence. Following retirement from U.S. Army Special Forces, he served his country in Civil Service at Fort Bragg, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wynn, Kemp, Closkie and Hubert Hampton, and two sisters, Mary Ruth Carico, Alberta Stanley and one grandchild, Derrell Kyle Blitch, Jr.

Ret. Master Sargent Hampton is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Joan Hale Hampton of Sevierville, TN, who he met in first grade. He is also survived by three daughters Anita Renee Hickman of Sevierville, TN, Cindy Lea (Steve) Allen of Dublin, VA and Jeanne Yvette (Raymond) Solomon of Fayetteville, NC. He was loved by six grandchildren, Tracy Blitch of Nevels, GA, Larry (Becky) Solomon of Lillington, NC, Brandon (Katie) Allen of Pearisburg, VA, Brian (Tiffany) of Cameron, NC, Shana (Luke) Buzzard of Dublin, VA, Casey (Rachel) Blitch of Statesboro, GA. Additionally, there are three grandchildren, Timothy, Jackson and Madison Luciano from Cameron, NC. He was adored by his great-grandchildren, JD Donaldson, Ava Bowen, Jessica Solomon, Hayden Clark, Ethan Solomon, Frederick Solomon, London Blitch, Sebastian Solomon, Brett Buzzard, Malcolm Buzzard, Kaylee Allen and Emma Allen, and has recently been blessed with one great-grandchild, Wrenlee Muldiun. He is loved by multiple nieces and nephews.

His loved ones remember his smile and his ability to make others laugh. From first grade onward into life, Homer was known for shenanigans and for being a prankster. He was more concerned with entertaining his classmates than his studies.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Gust, Dr. Rachel Cuevas, Shalom Hospice, Comfort Keepers, Brandy Cronin, neighbor Nancy Gibson, and neighbor, Steve Baker with whom he enjoyed a great friendship and many great “tall-tales”. Homer was a member of Thrive Church in Sevierville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Memorials Processing-501 St Jude Place-Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Shriners Hospital for Children-Processing Center-PO Box 863765-Orlando, FL 32886.

The family received friends 12:30-2 PM Wednesday, May 28 with a service honoring the life of Homer following at 2 PM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home.

Interment will be held on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with full military honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Local arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700