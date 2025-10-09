Homicide indictment issued in Lunenburg hunting incident

RICHMOND, VA – On Oct. 7, 2025, a Lunenburg County grand jury indicted Jonathan A. Bailey, 47, of Buffalo Junction, Va. on four felony counts including homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm, in relation to a hunting incident on Feb. 17, 2025. Other charges included hunting with a firearm while intoxicated and shooting across a roadway.

On the evening of Feb. 17, 2025, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a report from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office of a fatal hunting incident on Tuckers Rd. in Keysville. The suspect, Bailey, was predator hunting with another hunter when he shot and killed William C. Gaulding III, 54, of Victoria, Va., who was also hunting in the area.

“This was a tragic incident that occurred due to negligence and a disregard for safety by Jonathan Bailey,” said Major Ryan Shuler. “It’s because of the professionalism and dedication of the law enforcement team at DWR and with the assistance of the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Albemarle County Police Department Cybercrimes Unit, that these indictments were secured and justice can be sought.”

Bailey turned himself in at the Lunenburg Courthouse on Oct. 8 and is being held without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.

