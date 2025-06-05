In Loving Memory of Howard Douglass Martin

April 1, 1944 – May 28, 2025

On May 28, 2025, Howard Douglass Martin gently departed this world in the quiet of his home, held in the tender presence of his beloved wife, Dolores. He was 81 years old — a life lived fully, deeply, and with steadfast grace.

Born on April 1, 1944, in the hills of Marion, Virginia, to Howard Elwood Martin and Anne Mae Martin, Howard carried their legacy forward with strength and humility. He later journeyed north to Newark, New Jersey, where he graduated from Central High School, having first begun his education at Robert Treat Elementary. From there, he built a life of purpose, working as a skilled crane operator in Carteret, NJ for over three decades. He approached his work with the same diligence and quiet pride that marked every part of his life.

Howard was a man defined by integrity — a soul of quiet strength, steady presence, and endless generosity. To know him was to feel safe, to be seen, and to be cared for. He gave of himself freely, whether to church, to charity, or to anyone in need. His hands were always extended — to lift, to build, to comfort. His heart was open, his spirit humble, and his love, unwavering.

Above all, Howard was devoted to his family. He cherished them, deeply and without condition. The love he gave lives on in the ones he leaves behind: his owing wife Dolores, his sons Dwayne Martin, Devoe Martin, Michael Thomas, and his daughter Tonya Martin Walcott and her husband Norman Walcott. He also leaves behind his son through marriage, Troy Simpson; granddaughter Tenesia Jarman and two beloved great- grandchildren through marriage.

He is also survived by two brothers, Archie and Larry Martin, many great-grandchildren, and a large blended family woven with over 40 nieces and nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews, and countless friends whose lives he touched.

Howard now reunites in peace with his cherished son Spenser, his parents, and his brothers Alex, Stanley, and Keith Martin — a heavenly gathering where love continues without end.

His gentle soul left an imprint on every heart he encountered. In his final days, he was surrounded by unwavering care and compassion. A special thanks to Tenesia Jarman, Troy Simpson, and Josh Martin for their extraordinary support during Howard’s illness and beyond. Your love did not go unnoticed — it was felt, held, and appreciated beyond words.

Howard’s life was a quiet poem — a steady rhythm of kindness, hard work, and unwavering faith. Though he has left this world, the love he gave remains — in every warm memory, every lesson passed down, and every heart he helped heal.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Randolph United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700