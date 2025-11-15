Howard Rodell Baldwin, age 66 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, November 13, 2025 at his home. Born February 22, 1959 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Jessie Baldwin, Sr. & Amelia Austin Baldwin. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Crystal La’Shawn Harmon, brothers, Jessie Baldwin, Jr., Stanley Baldwin, Sr., Frank James Baldwin and Charles Baldwin and sister, Linda Carr.

Howard will be missed by his

Fiancée of 26 years – Patricia Pauley Quesenberry – Pulaski

Granddaughter – Infinity Harmon

Siblings – Booker (Pam) Baldwin – Pulaski, Douglas Baldwin – Pulaski, Beverly Ann Budd – NJ, Ethel (Percy) Holmes – Pulaski, Iris Hayden – Dublin

Sister-in-law – Phyllis Baldwin – Pulaski

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM – Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Elston McLain officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Howard’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.