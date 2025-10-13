Indigo “Indi” Amani Manning, age 4, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday October 7th, 2025. Indi was born on June 19th, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA to her mommy Jennifer “Lakin” Manning and her daddy Jonathan Duane Davis. Indi was a ray of sunshine in life- always smiling and giggling away. She never knew a stranger and made sure that she spoke to every single person she came in contact with and made them smile. She had the biggest imagination, and anybody could see that when she played with her toys. She loved all of her toys, but especially her treasured blanket, “Hymie”, which went everywhere with her. Indi loved to paint, draw, and listen and dance and sing to all the same music her mommy did.

Most of all, Indi was a testimony to how much strength and resilience that can be held in such a little body. She motivated and inspired many with her medical journey that spanned her whole life, beginning with spending the first six months of her life at UVA Medical Center. She went through so much more than most people do in a lifetime but she always came out on the other side smiling. Indi never knew anything but love and warmth.

Indi is survived by her loving mother, Lakin Manning, and her father, Jonathan Davis; her aunt Caitlyn Manning (“Titi”) and uncle Alex Sealander; her grandfather Jeff Manning (“Pawpaw”) and step-grandmother Dawn Diamond (“Mom-mom”); her grandmother Missy Manning (“Nana”; her grandmother Somer Davis (“Grandma”), uncles Simon and Joshua Davis; and her devoted nurse and friend Sandy Hinkley, who cared for Indigo with immense love and tenderness.

Indi’s celebration of life will be held at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA on Thursday October 16th, with visitation starting at 12pm and the service starting at 2pm.

