Inn at Foster Falls honored with Virginia Historic Preservation Award

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – The Inn at Foster Falls, an iconic structure located within the heart of New River Trail State Park, has been honored with a 2024 Virginia Historic Preservation Award.

Preservation Virginia presents the awards annually to recognize exemplary historic preservation projects and historical research in the Commonwealth.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to preserving Virginia’s rich history while ensuring that historic sites like Foster Falls remain accessible for future generations,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “By restoring the inn, we not only celebrate the past but also create new opportunities for visitors to engage with the beauty and heritage of our state parks.”

The full-service inn, the first of its kind within the Virginia State Parks system, offers 10 unique rooms for overnight guests, stately banquet and meeting rooms, a catering kitchen and beautiful two-story porches.

Originally built in the late 19th century, the inn opened in 1888 as the Foster Falls Hotel. Over the next 30 years, it served the community as a post office, meeting hall, commissary and boarding house before being converted into an industrial school in 1919 and then a children’s home in 1938.

The building was abandoned in 1962 and sat vacant until the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation took ownership of it as part of an acquisition that would become New River Trail State Park.

In 2013, DCR’s Planning and Recreation Resources Department started the renovation process, a project that required specialized contractors because of its historic nature.

For the exterior, PRR used vintage photos to recreate the original roofline and two-story porches. The interior was a full-gut renovation, but a few of the original components were saved, including an original staircase and a few walls of tongue-and-groove wainscoting on the first floor.

Working fireplaces look as they did in 1888, and antique and reproduction furnishings allow for modern conveniences such as queen- and king-size beds, mini-fridges, microwave ovens and televisions.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said PRR Director Kelly McClary. “The Inn at Foster Falls is more than just a building—it’s a window into Virginia’s industrial past and a testament to DCR’s efforts to preserve that history. This award acknowledges the hard work of many dedicated individuals who ensured that its legacy endures.”

The Inn at Foster Falls is managed and operated by New River Retreat, LLC. For more information or to book a room, visit stayinnfosterfalls.com or call 276-595-5905.