June 14, 1935 – October 30, 2025

Isaac Glenn Goad, 90 of Fairlawn, Virginia, was called home on October 30th, 2025. Born June 14th of 1935, in Carroll County, Virginia, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents George “Wash” Goad and Lula Nester Goad, his eight older siblings, and his eldest daughter, Johnsea “Annette” Jeuck (Earl).

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Mary Alice Goad (Smith), daughter Mary Beth Goad (Michael Ray), son in law Earl Daniel Jeuck, grandchildren Evan Glenn Jeuck (Laura), Stuart Joseph Jeuck (Crystal), Nicholas Stone Boitnott, and Lucas Grey Boitnott (Holly), and great grandchildren Isaac Jeuck, Gabriel Jeuck, John Jeuck, Edna Jeuck, Olivia King, Coleson Jeuck, and Beau Boitnott.

Glenn served the Nation as a United States Marine prior to his marriage. He worked for 30 years at the Radford Foundry and operated a beef cattle operation during his time at the Foundry until he was no longer physically able.

Glenn was a man of deeds, not of words, and had a soft spot for all “critters” large and small, from half frozen calves and injured owls, to raccoon kits and baby birds fallen from the nest. He was a man of the outdoors and of the farm, and he was helpful to those in need. A firm man with a kind heart who adored his family and in turn was also adored.

Funeral Services will be arranged by Mullins Funeral Home. The family extends their gratitude to both Mullins and ACG Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, Laying of the Wreaths. P.O Box 11373, Blacksburg, VA 24062.

Glenn will be sorely missed by his family and friends. His loss is legion but his legacy will continue, and to quote him, “ya’ll be good to one another.”

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.

The Goad family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA – www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.