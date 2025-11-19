It’s All Gravy When VDOT Lifts Lane Closures For Thanksgiving Travelers

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is thankful for people who buckle up, drive sober and put the phone down while behind the wheel so everyone can arrive safely to their destinations and enjoy a Thanksgiving Day feast.

VDOT will be suspending many highway work zones and lifting temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 26 until noon on Monday, Dec. 1.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

Additionally, VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.

PLAN AHEAD WITH 511 VIRGINIA AND VIEW THE TRAVEL TRENDS MAP

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle charging stations and more. By calling 511 from any phone in Virginia, use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. Traffic information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The 511 Virginia website also includes a travel trends map for the Thanksgiving Day holiday period, showing peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during that upcoming time. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when traffic has historically moved the slowest. Using the menu at the top of 511.vdot.virginia.gov, click “Holiday Travel” to select the map.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA EXPRESS LANES SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION

Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.

HAMPTON ROADS TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION

Traveling through Hampton Roads — For Thanksgiving travel requiring water crossings between the Hampton Roads Peninsula and Southside during construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, the Route 17 James River Bridge, the free Jamestown-Scotland Ferry or I-95 to minimize potential delays.

Due to mechanical issues at the Route 17 George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge, longer than usual delays should be expected during bridge openings; the bridge openings could take approximately 45-60 minutes.

No work requiring lane closures will be conducted at any of the water crossings during the Thanksgiving holiday.

STAY SAFE

Here are some additional tips for safely navigating the roadways during the holiday travel period:

Buckle up every time and ensure passengers and car seats are secured.

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver, use public transportation or make plans for a rideshare.

Put your phone down and don’t drive distracted.

Be patient and follow the posted speed limit and consider leaving early to allow extra time to reach your destination.

Watch for deer and stay extra alert when driving near areas wildlife frequent.

Obey the “Move Over” law, requiring motorists to move over one lane, if possible, for all vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or warning signs stopped on the side of the road. If drivers are unable to move over, they should reduce their speed and use caution.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).