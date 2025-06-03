Jacqueline “Jackie” Adriana Kilbert, age 36 of Pulaski passed away Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Forsythe County Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Born May 7, 1989 in Wytheville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Billy Joe Davis & Dorothy Lynn Snavley Davis. She was preceded in death by her biological father John Allen Festich and grandparents Margie & Johnny Snavley.

Jackie is survived by her

Son – Ayden Bayne Kilbert – Pulaski

Parents – Billy Joe Davis & Dorothy Lynn Davis – Pulaski

Brothers – Randy Gene Festich – Pulaski, Scotty Shane Davis – Pulaski

Stepbrother – Billy Jack Davis – Wythe County

5 nephews

Memorial services for Jackie are pending and will be announced.

