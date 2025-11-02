James Allen Lane, age 65 of Dublin, died Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. He was born in Covington, VA on November 29, 1959. He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Lee Neal Lane. He is survived by his father, Robert Nelson Lane and stepmother, Nancy Lane. James is also survived by his family in Dublin, wife, Penny Lynn Haga Lane: mother in law Dreama Haga: his son; Adam Matthew Lane and his wife Jamie: his daughters; Emily Celeste Lane Doney and husband Andrew, and Samantha Lynn Lane. Four brothers; Eddie Lane and Kathy of Shawsville, Stevie Lane of Johnston City, TN, David Lane and his wife Deanne of Fairlawn, and Jeff Lane of Fairlawn, VA: sisters; Kitty Lane Felty and husband Darin of Elliston, VA, and Jenny Lane Duncan and her husband Chris of Midlothian, VA, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Bible Church (110 Lagrange Street, Pulaski, VA 24301), with family friend and Pastor Jim Linkous officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service in the Chapel.

