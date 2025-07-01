James D. Ritchie Sr. (Jim, J.D.) passed away on June 18,2025 at the age of 82 at UVA hospital in Charlottesville. He is survived by his son, James D. Ritchie Jr. “David” and his daughter, Deborah S. Ritchie “Debbie” along with many biological and adopted family members, friends and grand pets. Jim was born February 11, 1943 in Damascus, VA where he grew up on his family’s farm. He attended Emory and Henry College where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree. He spent most of his working life in city government and retired as assistant city manager for Roanoke City after serving as acting City Manager.

Jim had a lifelong love for the outdoors and travel which led to interests in camping, hiking and photography. Midway through his life he discovered his great passion for bicycling. He became an advocate for cyclists and their safety and was instrumental in the creation of the Tinker Creek spur of the greenway in Roanoke along with advocating for the police cycle patrol and completing the training alongside the officers. He found joy in helping and supporting family members and friends in learning to love cycling. He served as president of the Blue Ridge Cycling Club, and rode tandem with a close friend who is blind and helped him train for the Paralympics. Jim rode across the United States with groups and individuals; some of his favorite rides included the Blue Ridge Parkway end to end, Katy Trail, Ragbrai, the Great Allegheny Passage and the Great Peanut Ride.

Jim was also known for his love of college sports, especially ACC sports; he was a lifelong UVA fan. He shared this love with his children and they will miss watching and talking about games with him. Jim was predeceased by his many siblings and parents. His family takes comfort in Jim’s faith in Jesus Christ and the knowledge that he is with his Lord and Savior.

Jim was cremated and there will be no service, per his wishes.

