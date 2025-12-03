James Dix “Dick” Miller passed away on December 3, 2025, at the age of 97. He was born in Pulaski, Virginia, on March 5, 1928, to the late James Phipps Miller and Willie Mae Dix Miller. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Miller Crowell. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski where he was very active in the life of the church and served in a variety of roles including trustee, treasurer and Sunday School teacher.

In 1944 he graduated from Pulaski High School and then went to Virginia Tech where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1948. Dick was the owner of Miller and Bishop CPA firm in Pulaski for many years, and he was a trustee of the C.E. Richardson Benevolent Foundation from 1978 until he moved to Apex, NC, in 2019. He was a current member of the Pulaski Elks Club and a former member of the Pulaski Rotary Club and the Pulaski Science Club.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Iris Carper Miller of Apex, NC (formerly of Pulaski, VA). Also surviving are his daughter Rebecca Jane Greer of White Plains, NY, and son James Richard Miller (Lisa) of Cary, NC; grandchildren Katherine Greer of Altadena, CA, Nicholas Miller of Los Angeles, CA, Julian Greer of Roanoke, VA and Jack Miller of New York City, NY; step-granddaughter Laura Ehrhardt of Apex, NC.

The visitation will be at Seagle Funeral Home on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The funeral will be on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski, Virginia at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski.