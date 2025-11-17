James Franklin announced as new leader of Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Signaling a new era for Virginia Tech Football, Board of Visitors Rector John Rocovich, President Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced the hiring of James Franklin as the next head coach of the Hokies. A proven program-builder with a national reputation for elevating teams to championship contention, Franklin arrives in Blacksburg as a direct result of the collective commitment of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, University leadership, and the distinguished Search Committee — all aligned behind an ambitious, Invest to Win vision for the Hokies.

Franklin will be officially introduced at a press conference at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. The press conference will be open to the public, in addition to being streamed live on the Virginia Tech football X and Facebook pages, as well as the Hokiesports YouTube page.

“Virginia Tech has attracted and hired an incredible head coach and extraordinary recruiter in James Franklin. The Board of Visitors enthusiastically supports this hire,” said Rector of the Board of Visitors John Rocovich. “We signal to Hokie Nation, and the entire nation, the shared importance of athletic support and success.”

Franklin brings more than 30 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, most recently serving as head coach at Penn State. Franklin’s career head coaching record is 128-60 and he is one of three active FBS coaches with a 68-plus winning percentage and 14-plus years of head coaching experience. His 104 wins in his 12 seasons as head coach at Penn State are the second most wins in school history.

“Laura and I enthusiastically welcome Coach Franklin and his family to Virginia Tech and Hokie Nation. His experience, passion, and record of success embody our commitment to compete at the highest level,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “His selection is the result of unprecedented collaboration by our athletic administration with University leaders, esteemed alumni, including former NFL coaches and players, and our most dedicated supporters.

“James will provide the leadership and inspiration our student-athletes need, and the performance on the field that our University community, alumni, and fans expect and deserve. I can’t wait to be in Lane Stadium when he leads the team out of the tunnel for the first time, the crowd starts jumping, and we launch this winning journey together.”

During his tenure in State College, Franklin revived the Nittany Lions into a consistent force. Under Franklin’s direction, Penn State finished in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings in seven of the last nine seasons, earned berths in seven New Year’s Six bowl games with four wins, and won the 2016 Big Ten Championship.

“James Franklin embodies the spirit, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence that will elevate Virginia Tech Football back on the national stage where it belongs,” said Babcock. “This is a landmark moment for our program — made possible by the unwavering commitment of our Board of Visitors, the Search Committee, University leadership, and donors, who share a bold Invest to Win mindset.

“James is a dynamic leader, a relentless recruiter, and a coach who has proven he can build and sustain elite, championship-caliber programs. We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Blacksburg and to entrust him with the future of VT Football.”

Prior to Penn State, Vanderbilt University experienced a record setting transformation on the gridiron under James Franklin’s leadership from 2011 through 2013. In three seasons at the helm, Coach Franklin became the first Vanderbilt coach to guide the team to bowl games in each of his first three campaigns. In 2012, the Commodores posted a 9-4 mark, earned entries in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls for the first time since 1948. The nine wins was most since 1915 and the five SEC victories, a feat not achieved by Vanderbilt since 1935. That same season featured the longest winning streak by a Vanderbilt team since 1948, the longest road winning streak since 1950, and the first home victory over Tennessee in 30 years. Coach Franklin followed with another 9-win season in 2013, including a decisive 41-24 win in the BBVA Compass Bowl, marking the program’s first back-to-back 9-win campaigns in school history.

“I’m honored and humbled to join the Hokie family,” said Franklin. “My vision is simple: to restore unmatched excellence, to build something that lasts, and to serve this University, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our amazing fan base with honor, integrity, and passion. I look forward to getting to work with our players, our staff, and the entire Virginia Tech community.”

Franklin coached 18 All-America selections, 32 national major award winners or finalists and 59 NFL Draft picks at Penn State. In his first 14 years as a head coach, Franklin mentored 116 players reaching the NFL ranks.

He reached 100 wins at Penn State in 2024, becoming one of seven active FBS head coaches with 100 or more wins at their current school (Kirk Ferentz, Iowa; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Kirby Smart, Georgia).

From 2016 to 2024, Penn State was one of four teams to rank in the top 12 of the CFP final rankings at least seven times, joining Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

A native of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Franklin earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from East Stroudsburg University after a standout collegiate career as a quarterback, where he was a four-year letterman and a two-time All-PSAC selection. Franklin graduated having broken or tied 23 school records.

In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg, Franklin earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Washington State.

Franklin and his wife, Fumi, have two daughters, Shola and Addison.