James Franklin McKinney, Sr., 95, passed quietly in his sleep on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at his home. A devoted family man, a dedicated public servant, and a proud veteran, James lived a life marked by courage, commitment, and deep love for the people and places he served.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James D. McKinney and Thelma Holmes McKinney; his sister, Nancy E. McKinney; his beloved wife, Joan Hoyt McKinney; and his youngest son, John David McKinney.

He is survived by his children: Gloria J. McKinney, James F. McKinney, Jr., Deloris (Dee) McKinney, Roger D. McKinney, and Michael A. McKinney. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and twenty‑nine great‑grandchildren, each a cherished part of the legacy he built over nearly a century of life.

At just sixteen, James began his lifelong commitment to service by enlisting in the United States Army, where he served proudly as a member of the 187nd Airborne Division. After completing his Army service, he continued to serve his country in the United States Air Force as a Military Police Officer.

Upon returning to his beloved Southwest Virginia, James dedicated himself to protecting and supporting his community. He served with the Abingdon Police Department, the Bland Correctional Center, and later the Dublin Police Department, where he rose through the ranks from Police Officer to Sergeant and ultimately retired as Chief of Police. Even after retirement, his dedication to public safety continued through his work with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

James was also a former member of the Speedwell Fire Department and a life member of the Pulaski County Life Saving and First Aid Crew, where he served as Captain and as District 7 Vice President. His commitment to community extended beyond his professional roles — he coached little league baseball, volunteered countless hours, and was always ready to lend a hand where it was needed most.

He loved God, his country, his state, and — second only to God — his family. His life was one of service, integrity, and unwavering devotion. The impact he made on his family, his community, and the Commonwealth of Virginia will endure for generations.

James Franklin McKinney, Sr. will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, March 27, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin where James will receive full military honors.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the Funeral Home.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.