James “Jimmy” Elton Thomas, age 82 of Highland Park in Dublin, died Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Pulaski County on July 3, 1942 and was the son of the late Annie Mae Mitchell Thomas and the late Charles Edgar Thomas. Jimmy was a veteran having served 16 years in the Army National Guard, attended Dublin Christian Church, and was a former employee of Burlington Industries in Dublin, and was a retired employee of Findlay Industries in Dublin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife: Edith Viers Thomas of 61 years: two daughters; Carla (Robert) Bahnken of Elliston, and Lori (Jason) Kapalin of Dublin. Also survived by five grandchildren: Nicholas Bahnken, Adam Bahnken, Morgan Bahnken, Megan (Brandon) Reece, and Anna Kapalin.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, with Pastor Dennis Trail officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Flowers will be appreciated, but for those who wish, they may make memorial contributions in Jimmy’s memory to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.

