James “Larry” Lemons, age 81 of Dublin passed away Friday, April 17, 2026 at his home. Born June 5, 1944 in Owensville, Missouri he was the son of the late Robert & Ada Williams Lemons.

Larry was also preceded in death by his first wife and children’s mother Geneva M. Lemons; brothers John “Bo” Lemons and Don Lemons.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy and employed by Burlington Industries, ABF Freight, Volvo and retired from Pulaski County Schools as a bus driver. He was a member of Kazim Shriners Temple and local Henry Clay Lodge #280.

He attended the Open-Door Baptist Church.

He is survived by his

Wife – Linda Lemons – Dublin

Daughters – Cherie S. (Donald) Snell – NC, Tonya L. Byrd – Salem, VA

Stepson – Matt (Tami) Dean – Pulaski Co.

Grandchildren – Taylor Byrd, Sydney Byrd, Iverson Snell and Addison Dean

Siblings – Frank Lemons – Christiansburg, Robert “Rich” (Brenda) Lemons – Covington, Terry “Chub” (Linda) Lemons – Covington, Tony (Alice) Lemons – Covington, Jim “Gee” (Joetta) Lemons – White Sulphur Springs, WV, Pat “Ann” (Tommy) Walker – Covington, Pam (Tom) House – Jonesborough, TN

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, April 23, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev Kelly Howlett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin where he will receive full military honors.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Wednesday evening April 22, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Special thanks from the family goes to ACG Hospice and caregivers Chelsea, Faith, Merrisae, Marsha and also a thank you to Tommy and Mary Rash.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St Judes Children’s hospital and Shriners Children’s Hospital.

To sign Larry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.