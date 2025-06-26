February 21, 1942 – June 25, 2025

James Lee Belcher, 83, of Dublin, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025, after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on February 21, 1942, Jim was a proud graduate of Dublin High School, Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 as a diesel mechanic aboard the USS Independence and the USCGC Edisto, traveling to France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Norway, Iceland, and Antarctica. After his service, Jim worked for C & P Telephone Company, later AT&T and Verizon, where he built a long and respected career.

Jim was deeply committed to his community. A lifelong member of Dublin United Methodist Church, he also gave generously of his time as a donor and volunteer with the American Red Cross, a member of the Dublin Lions Club, and a supporter of the Pulaski County High School Band Boosters. Known for always working behind the scenes, Jim lived his life in quiet service to others.

He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Goforth Belcher, and his parents, James Roy Belcher and Helen Graham Belcher Hall. He is survived by his children, Karen (Leon) Dishon and Lee Belcher; grandchildren Tyler Dishon of Charleston, SC; Chandler Dishon of Dublin; Caitlin Davis of Christiansburg; and bonus granddaughter Tristen Velasco of Radford. He is also survived by his brother Wes (Sue) Belcher and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Dublin United Methodist Church, or a cause meaningful to you.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Dublin United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Virginia.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Pulaski Adult Day Service and Davis & McDaniel Veteran’s Care Center for their compassion, support, and care during Jim’s final years.