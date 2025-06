HARRISONBURG — James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester.

Sadie Covey of Pulaski, who is majoring in Communication Studies – BS.

Maggie Shartzer of Dublin, who is majoring in Graphic Design – BFA.

Allyson Bopp of Pulaski, who is majoring in Psychology – BS.

Samuel Kolb of Hiwassee, who is majoring in Public Administration – BS.