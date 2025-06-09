James Madison University announces spring 2025 graduates

HARRISONBURG — James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the May 2025 commencement exercises.

Ashlea Yearwood of Radford who graduated with a degree(s) in Counseling and Supervision.

Brooke Carroll of Radford who graduated with a degree(s) in Counseling and Supervision.

Lauren Viers of Draper who graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Samuel Kolb of Hiwassee who graduated with a degree(s) in Public Administration – BS.