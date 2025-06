HARRISONBURG — James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the President’s List for the spring 2025 semester.

Molly Cox of Draper, who majored in Biology – BS.

Leah Keefer of Radford, who majored in Nursing – BSN.

Jessica Craig of Radford, who majored in Psychology – BA.

Natalie Jones of Radford, who majored in Psychology – BS.