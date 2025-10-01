James Timothy “Tim” Morris, 56 of Snowville passed away Friday, September 26, 2025. He was born February 19, 1969 to the late Betty Jane Peterson Morris and James Irvin “Pete” Morris of Shiloh. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; Mabel Chumbley Peterson, Shirley Mitchell Peterson, Arlita Whitt Morris, and Lee Morris; as well as several aunts and uncles on both sides.

Tim is survived by his wife, Jessica Davidson Morris of Snowville; his son, Matthew Timothy Morris of Shiloh; stepson, Corey Alexander Martin of Christiansburg; two daughters, Taylor Marie Farmer and Abbey Eileen Farmer both of Christiansburg; a sister, Amy Morris Parsell and her husband Shon of Christiansburg; nephews, Nicholas Blake Parsell and Gabriel Michael Davidson; nieces, Molly Sue Parsell and Carla Nova Davidson; in-laws Michael Ray and Janet Marie Davidson of Pulaski; maternal aunt Nancy Bond and husband Lester of Snowville; paternal aunt Ethel Sexton of Pulaski; uncle Dale Conrad (former husband of his late aunt Sue Peterson) of Hilton Head, NC; and numerous cousins. Tim did have a special relationship with his cousin Scott Peterson. Not only were they close his whole life but during his illness Scott was a constant confidant and Tim always looked forward to their conversations that did not revolve around his illness.

Tim earned a bachelors degree from Bluefield College in Business Management. He worked for Xaloy, Inc. in Pulaski for almost 30 years all together as production, management, and finally Plant Manager. He enjoyed working with people and prided himself on being a fair and just leader. It was important to him that people remembered him for how kind he was. He loved playing golf especially with his buddies from the class of 1987. They all stayed in contact over the years and went on an annual golf trip.

Tim truly cared about people and was known to give money and his time to those in need. He never met a stranger and knew tons of people. Anytime we went out in public he would be stopped by several people to say hello or chat for a bit. He will be dearly missed by many.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday October 12 at 1pm at the Pulaski Train Depot located at 20 S. Washington Ave. Pulaski, VA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700