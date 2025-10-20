Janie Hurd Akers, age 75, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

Janie was born on May 15, 1950 to Lawna Harkrader Hurd and Nathaniel “Ape-Eye” Hurd, Jr. A graduate of the Pulaski High School class of 1968, she went on to further her education, first studying liberal arts at Virginia Tech before transferring to New River Community College, where she graduated in 1971, and later studying accountancy at Tidewater Community College (1981) and Project Management at George Washington University (2001). From May 1978 to January 2006, Janie worked in Civil Service in Norfolk, VA, where she proved herself an invaluable colleague and was afforded many opportunities to travel, a perk of the job she treasured most highly. In the latter part of her career, she traveled to both Holland, Spain, and Italy twice, respectively. She visited Sicily, Hawaii, Dubai, Naples, England, and Germany–just to name some of her favorites. She never failed to bring back a magnet or notable trinkets to commemorate each of her trips and regaled her loved ones with anecdotes and photographs of all the beauty she had the privilege to see over the course of her long, successful career.

Shortly after retiring in 2006, Janie moved back home to Pulaski to be near and help care for her mother. A conscientious member of her local community, Janie volunteered regularly over the years with several local non-profit organizations, such as Friends of the Pulaski Theatre, So Fresh, Greater Pulaski Alliance, and Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. She was an enthusiastic supporter of local business and wholeheartedly invested in seeing her home community grow and thrive, sometimes even offering her book-keeping expertise to new businesses. Janie was a long-time participant with the Pulaski, VA Elks Lodge, where she served as the Lodge Recording Secretary for two years. She also travelled to four state conventions and visited other lodges on behalf of the lodge as a representative.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Nathaniel “Nat” Hurd, III, and her husband Barry Akers. She is survived by her brother, David Hurd; sister-in-law, Joy Hurd; niece, Sara Hurd-Whittemore; niece, Shannon Custer; nephew, Shawn Custer; nephew, Jeffrey Hurd; a number of beloved great-nephews and great-nieces; many first cousins, and hundreds of friends and loved ones across the state of VA.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 24th, 2025 at First United Methodist Church of Pulaski. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service led by Rev. Josh Kilbourne. There will be a processional immediately following the service to Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700