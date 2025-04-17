In Loving Memory of our Mother Jean M King — “Queen Jean” / “Mama Jean” born in Hiwassee Virginia, March 10, 1941 and gained her wings on April 9, 2025.

A True Southern Lady who left her mark on the Myrtle Beach area.

It is with heavy hearts and deep love that we announce the passing of our beloved Jean King, affectionately known to many as “Queen Jean” or “Mama Jean.” A radiant soul, Jean was the very definition of beauty, grace, strength, and sophistication — a true Southern lady who left her mark on every heart she touched.

From an early age, Jean was destined for greatness. A natural-born leader with unmatched ambition, she became the Executive Director of the Pulaski County (VA) Chamber of Commerce at the remarkable age of just 19. She was, and still is, the youngest Executive Director to ever hold that position. She was also the very first Executive Director of the North Myrtle Beach (SC) Chamber of Commerce in 1976. Her passion for people and her community eventually led her to a new path in real estate, where she found her true calling. Jean helped change the face of the real estate market in the Myrtle Beach area by being very involved in the planning and development of Grande Dunes. She was the very first sales professional hired by her son, Michael. After leaving Grande Dunes, her son asked her to be the Broker-in-Charge of his company, KingOne Properties, a position she proudly held until her final days. She led with wisdom, elegance, and an unshakable work ethic that inspired all who knew her.

Jean was not only a trailblazer in business but also a vibrant spirit in every room she entered — a true social butterfly who lit up any occasion with her warmth and charm. Known for her beauty & impeccable style, she could often be seen wearing her signature heels, driving her Jaguar through town, and tending lovingly to her flower garden. Her flair for decorating reflected her larger-than-life personality: bold, beautiful, and utterly unforgettable.

Jean King was one of a kind — a true diamond in the Myrtle Beach area whose legacy of love, leadership, and beauty will shine for generations. She will be profoundly missed, deeply remembered, and forever celebrated.

Beyond her many accomplishments, Jean’s greatest pride and joy was her family. She was the devoted wife to her first and only love, John K. King, Jr. with whom she shared nearly 67 beautiful years of marriage. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and unwavering partnership. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her cherished children Gwen K Parrish, Michael King and wife Victoria, six adored grandchildren, three precious great-grandchildren and several neice’s and nephews. She also leaves behind a wide circle of dear relatives, treasured friends, and countless admirers. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Mason James and Edith Lawson Mabe, sister Dawn Mabe, brother James Mason Mabe, and son-in-law Tommy Parrish.

A special thank you to Ms. Glenda Wright and Vanessa Larkin for their loving care and assistance. You both are angels.

In lieu of flowers, Jean and the family would like to have donations made in her name to Together We Give Foundation, a 501c3 charitable organization that gives locally to children, citizens, and originations in need.

Here is the link: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/IBAR6Q?vid=1iu6i

A Memorial Service was held at First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, Thursday, April 17, 2025. Immediately following was a celebration of life at @Bistro B located at 1801 North Kings Hwy MBSC 29577.