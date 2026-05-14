Jeanne Michelle Marsh, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born July 2, 1965 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Charles Cohoon & Emma Reed Autio. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother Wanda Cohoon and sister Patricia Adams.

Jeanne is survived by her

Children – Ben (Xiao) Snow – NM, Alexandra Snow – NH, Lindsey Rinehart – Washington State

Grandchildren – Riley Snow, Christian Rinehart, Annabelle Rinehart, Emerson Snow

Sisters – Charlotte Reed – Dublin, Judy Gallagher – FL

Special Niece & Family – Stephanie Cable & children (Zachary & Ethan)

Nephew – Steven Cox & children Megan and Mason and fiancée Pattie Nuckles & children Josiah and Judah

Twin niece & nephew – Eric Adams and Amanda Adams

Best Friend – Schelley Clark

A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at a later date. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.